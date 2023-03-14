Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DBCCF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 52,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Cannabis (DBCCF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.