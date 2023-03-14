Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

DBCCF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 52,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

