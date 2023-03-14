DeepOnion Price Up 53.8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $947,580.54 and approximately $38.79 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00188218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00080526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00047619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00053067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003970 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,073 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.