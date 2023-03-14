DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $13,802.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00337217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

