DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $10,898.72 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00340375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

