Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.08 ($9.76) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($16.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.00.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

