Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.08 ($9.76) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($16.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.00.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.