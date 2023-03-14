Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 36,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,921. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Barclays started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Further Reading

