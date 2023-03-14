Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 36,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,921. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

