DeversiFi (DVF) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.80 million and approximately $2,089.09 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.