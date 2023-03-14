DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $213,602.70 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. 2,077,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

