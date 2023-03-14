DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $33.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
