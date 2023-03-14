DFI.Money One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.41 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for about $1,199.84 or 0.04823389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

