dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.04

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $20,298.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00339636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00025797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000231 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,792,241 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99074899 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $15,197.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.