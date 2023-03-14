Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 11.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.60% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,272. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

