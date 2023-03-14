Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Reduced by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 56,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,748. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

