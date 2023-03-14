Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $41,514.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,548. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

