Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DISA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 676,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $6,125,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 203,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 736,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

