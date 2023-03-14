Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 138,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 75,488 shares.The stock last traded at $41.79 and had previously closed at $41.01.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $935.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter worth $14,350,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.