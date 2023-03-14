district0x (DNT) Trading 1% Lower This Week

district0x (DNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $1.30 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

