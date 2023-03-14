Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCBO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 300.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.24. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$31.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

