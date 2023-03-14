Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DCBO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Docebo Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 300.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.24. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$31.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Featured Articles
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.