Dogecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $569.57 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.18 billion and $569.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00335838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

