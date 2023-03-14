Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 57,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,226,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 4.3 %

LPG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPG. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

