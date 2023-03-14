Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Dowa stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

