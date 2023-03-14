Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Dowa stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.
Dowa Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.