DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.05 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.05 ($0.51). Approximately 500,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,114% from the average daily volume of 41,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.30 ($0.48).

DP Eurasia Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company has a market cap of £61.23 million, a PE ratio of 4,205.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About DP Eurasia

(Get Rating)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.