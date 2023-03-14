Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 884 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $223.16 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

