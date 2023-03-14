Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $482.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.13 and a 200-day moving average of $507.63. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,258 shares of company stock worth $17,772,482. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

