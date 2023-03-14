Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $482.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.63.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,258 shares of company stock worth $17,772,482. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

