Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 272.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,358 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,538,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.