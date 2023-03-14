Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

