Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 41.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

