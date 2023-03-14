Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.