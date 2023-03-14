Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

