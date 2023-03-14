Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

GD opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day moving average is $237.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

