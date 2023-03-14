Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

