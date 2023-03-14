Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 165,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

