Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $138.59. 946,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

