Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 6,428 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,128. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

