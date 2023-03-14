Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Dundee stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.