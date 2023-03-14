Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dundee Stock Performance
Dundee stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Dundee
