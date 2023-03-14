Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,189 ($14.49) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 659.50 ($8.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($15.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 965.19. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,589.75, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($15.72).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

