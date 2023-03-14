East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.82, but opened at $58.60. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 698,429 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

