easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.09) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.00) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.28) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.22) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 571.17 ($6.96).

EZJ traded up GBX 21.20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 504.60 ($6.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.24 ($7.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,293.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

