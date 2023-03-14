eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

EBAY opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

