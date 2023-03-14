ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

