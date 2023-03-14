Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 2,469 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $177,051.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,007.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

