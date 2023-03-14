Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $269.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.13.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

