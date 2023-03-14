eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eMagin’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

eMagin Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.92. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get eMagin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.