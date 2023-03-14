Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 1,676,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,094,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 324,339 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

