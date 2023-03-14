Enjin Coin Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $436.63 million and approximately $42.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001693 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00413092 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.02 or 0.27922331 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.