Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 300 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.18 and a 200 day moving average of $794.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

