Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri Acquires 5,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,186. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enovix

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

