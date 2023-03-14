Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 406445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Enviva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

